We have 42 commercial 5G deals. To date every #4G customer that has come to us to investigate how we may work with them for #5G has selected @nokia as a vendor and cumulatively we believe we have a higher share with these customers in 5G than we had in 4G. https://t.co/LuDTFYv0kT pic.twitter.com/fILiXl1qiN